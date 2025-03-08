iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.31 and last traded at $75.40. Approximately 13,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 17,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.92.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $202.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87.

Get iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF ( NASDAQ:SDG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.