iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.27. 261,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 130,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $790.35 million, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

