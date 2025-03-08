John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 609 shares.The stock last traded at $41.22 and had previously closed at $39.00.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

