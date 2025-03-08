John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 609 shares.The stock last traded at $41.22 and had previously closed at $39.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.
