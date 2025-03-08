JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4824 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

