Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Up 28% – Here’s Why

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 28% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. 107,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Lara Exploration Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
