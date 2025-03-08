Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 5.5 %

MPWR stock opened at $596.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $638.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $730.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

