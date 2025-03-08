Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $228.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.