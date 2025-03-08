Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,736 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

