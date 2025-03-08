Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,128.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $55.49 and a one year high of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

