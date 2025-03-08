Lifeworks Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 2.0% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.