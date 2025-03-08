Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,227.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $79.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

