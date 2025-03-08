Lifeworks Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,601,000. Finally, Swmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

