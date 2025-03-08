Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases 35,991 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

