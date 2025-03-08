Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 28,961 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,961 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.48. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $142.12 and a twelve month high of $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

