Lifeworks Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 88,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 57,152 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 414,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

