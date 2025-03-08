Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 8th

Exxon Mobil, Arcadium Lithium, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares in companies involved in the mining, processing, or production of lithium, a key component for batteries used in electric vehicles and renewable energy systems. Investors often view these stocks as a way to gain exposure to the growing demand for technologies that depend on lithium for energy storage and mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.05. 19,616,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,963,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Shares of Arcadium Lithium stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,149,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

