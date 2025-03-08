Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $242.84 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

