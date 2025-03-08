Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.37.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $262.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.78 and a 200-day moving average of $318.03. The company has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

