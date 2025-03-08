Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 47.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after purchasing an additional 119,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,669,000 after buying an additional 87,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,081.48. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,811. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on Pinterest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.37 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

