Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

