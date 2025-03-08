Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 460 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 501.7% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $235.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.36. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $241.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

