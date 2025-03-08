Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.03. 142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Man Wah Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

