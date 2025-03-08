Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $521,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

