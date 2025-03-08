Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CSL opened at $336.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.36. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $321.93 and a one year high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

