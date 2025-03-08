Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after buying an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $3,730,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $13,845,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,020. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

