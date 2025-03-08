Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7,320.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29,648.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 688,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,346,000 after buying an additional 686,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,445,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,190,000 after buying an additional 518,185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 127.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 899,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,718,000 after buying an additional 504,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 219.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 529,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after buying an additional 363,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $235.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.17 and a 52-week high of $241.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Barclays lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

