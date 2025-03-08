Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Marui Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $418.97 million during the quarter.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

