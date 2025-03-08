MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $12.62. MaxLinear shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 140,576 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MXL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 32,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $651,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,413.80. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.