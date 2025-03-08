Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $176.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $915.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

