Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,213 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,313,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,500,000 after buying an additional 75,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,016,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in EMCOR Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,871,000 after buying an additional 88,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $376.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.59 and its 200 day moving average is $449.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.48 and a 1-year high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

