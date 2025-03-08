MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 119.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MongoDB by 9.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.87.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $187.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.23. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.05 and a 1 year high of $411.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,337,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

