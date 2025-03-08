Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $28.08. Approximately 551,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,903,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -65.80.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $19,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 662,287 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,311,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

