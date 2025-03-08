Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 4,468 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

