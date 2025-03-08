Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,713 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,231,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Citigroup by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,531,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,527 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:C opened at $70.55 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

