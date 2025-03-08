Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 20.7% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 20.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 884,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,242,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Down 0.3 %

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$205.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 3.25.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.