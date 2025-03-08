Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.75. Approximately 655,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,236,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Down 0.3 %

About Neptune Digital Assets

The company has a market cap of C$205.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

