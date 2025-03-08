NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Trading Up 50.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
