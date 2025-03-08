Novus Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Acas LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Tesla by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 21,933 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $262.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.