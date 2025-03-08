NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 654,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 255,525 shares.The stock last traded at $28.07 and had previously closed at $28.35.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 349.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

