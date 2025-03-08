Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2025

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678. The stock has a market cap of $89.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.