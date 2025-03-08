Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678. The stock has a market cap of $89.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

