Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday. 1,595,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session's volume of 702,592 shares.The stock last traded at $17.87 and had previously closed at $17.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 105,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 347,436 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen



Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

