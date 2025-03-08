PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 1,438,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,088,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,366,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,190,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,972,640.60. This represents a 0.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,062,500 shares of company stock worth $28,442,290 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after buying an additional 1,272,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,865,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after buying an additional 187,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,645,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,690,000 after acquiring an additional 184,194 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,540,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,909 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 78,045 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.