PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MEOH opened at $42.25 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Methanex from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEOH

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.