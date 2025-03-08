PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,278,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996,351 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.68% of PepsiCo worth $1,360,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,497,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 543,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,013,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,841,000 after acquiring an additional 689,383 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.35.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

