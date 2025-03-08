PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PG&E stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,688,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,108,440. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 4,623.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 17.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in PG&E by 3.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,893,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,203,000 after purchasing an additional 85,983 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 98.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,722,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,816,000 after purchasing an additional 169,503 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

