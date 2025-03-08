PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,679,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,557 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.91% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $1,367,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QUAL stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $154.17 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.58.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

