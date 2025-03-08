PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $224.85 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,058 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Emerson Electric worth $224,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,354,000 after acquiring an additional 132,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.52.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.