PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,436,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,187,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWR stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

