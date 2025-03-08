PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 629 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.47% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $253,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,599,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,735,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOE opened at $162.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.37 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

