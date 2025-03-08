Promising Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 5th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Globant, Core Scientific, FTI Consulting, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are actively involved in leveraging blockchain technology for various applications, such as decentralized finance, supply chain management, or secure data storage. These companies may develop blockchain platforms, integrate blockchain solutions into their existing operations, or invest in the broader blockchain ecosystem, making them attractive to investors looking to diversify into emerging digital technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,474,592. Oracle has a 1-year low of $110.67 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. 10,651,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,391,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 4.69. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,531,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,415,326. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.67. 222,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,220. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a twelve month low of $140.88 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.97.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 3,257,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,141,189. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 6.83. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.30. 159,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.94. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $161.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

